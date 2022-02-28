 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $219,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $219,950

Come experience the charm of 2123 Lynn Ave Sw. This 3 bed 1.5 bath is ready for its new owners. Full of character and located within walking distance to Roanoke Memorial hospital, dining, coffee shops, and shopping center. Experience the character inside with refinished hardwood floors throughout, new windows, dual zone heat & air, and much more. The fresh landscaping offers a comfortable back yard with room for entertaining with privacy. The basement and walk-in closets offer ample storage space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Palmer, a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail, was slain at his Giles County home during the July 4 weekend last year. Mary Huskey Palmer of Narrows is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert