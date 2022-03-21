Beautiful, well maintained home with gorgeous oak hardwood floors through out main level. Open Kitchen, dining and great room. Stainless steel appliances, brand new sink, faucet , and water heater. Updated bathroom with granite, Two fireplaces, tilt-in windows, Art roof 9 years old. Huge finished family room on lower level with office (could be used as 4th bedroom). Large deck with vinyl railing and trex decking. Beautifully landscaped level yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $219,950
