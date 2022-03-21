 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $219,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $219,950

Beautiful, well maintained home with gorgeous oak hardwood floors through out main level. Open Kitchen, dining and great room. Stainless steel appliances, brand new sink, faucet , and water heater. Updated bathroom with granite, Two fireplaces, tilt-in windows, Art roof 9 years old. Huge finished family room on lower level with office (could be used as 4th bedroom). Large deck with vinyl railing and trex decking. Beautifully landscaped level yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert