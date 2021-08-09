Spacious brick ranch on cul-de-sac in NW Roanoke County. Newly painted foyer, living and dining area. Custom lighting. Sliding glass door opens onto park-like, fenced backyard. Newly painted family room has gas log fireplace and brick hearth. Renovated kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. Ceramic tile floor, double sink, stainless steel Bosch appliances: counter-depth side-by-side refrigerator, gas cooktop, electric oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Master bedroom suite has walk-in closet and full bath with updated fixtures. Jacuzzi glass-enclosed shower, vinyl floor. Two additional bedrooms have roomy closets. Newly renovated hall bath has all new fixtures (including tub), vinyl floor, paint. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Andersen replacement windows.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000
