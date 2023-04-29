You will fall in love with this home! Country feeling in the heart of Roanoke! Enjoy the sound of the river on your rocking chair front porch. 3 beds, 2 baths with vaulted ceiling and open concept. Greenway access nearby. Call today for your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000
