 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,000

This is the perfect home for the buyer who is looking for a move-in ready home with one of the largest yards in this neighborhood including off-street parking. You will find this home to be very charming with Newly Refinished oak hardwood floors, New Interior Painting, Tilt-in Replacement Windows, galley kitchen with adjacent dining room with lots of natural lighting, spacious living room and 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Note the finished basement offering a spacious family room and garage plus a fenced yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert