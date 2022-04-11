 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,950

3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Brick Ranch in the Summerdean Neighborhood! Large lot with a creek in the rear. Architectural grade shingle roof. Lovely hardwood floors & natural trim. Fireplace on the entry level and woodstove on the lower level. Upgraded kitchen! Covered front porch and large deck in the rear. In-ground pool.

