 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,950

Completely updated and move-in ready brick ranch in SW County. This home features an updated kitchen complete with new cabinets, granite counters, new flooring, and new appliances along with beautifully refinished hardwood floors, replacement windows, new roof, new soffit and gutters, updated electrical service, and much more. You'll love the large deck overlooking the gently sloped back yard. The 1,100 sq. ft. basement has one partially finished room and is a blank canvas awaiting finishing touches if more space is needed. Truly move-in ready. All you need to do is unload the moving van!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert