New Construction! This one-level home offers three bedrooms, two full baths, and a comfortable open floor plan. The kitchen has top-end stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. High-quality flooring throughout the home, with durable ceramic tile in the bathrooms. What a great place to come home to! Brand new, worry-free, easy living at its best.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $235,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Markus Maly could receive the longest sentence to date in the insurrection cases.
Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Clemson and West Virginia were also in the mix when it came to the youngster.
Before you purchase another gift card at a major retailer such as Walmart, you need to hear Carolyn Horn’s account of getting scammed. She’s $…
Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell elected to enter the transfer portal with the intent of continuing their college careers elsewhere.
The suspect, a Connecticut man who may have been working with others, has been convicted in Botetourt and Roanoke counties and awaits trial in…