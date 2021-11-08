 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,000

Completely updated building, originally constructed as a single family home. Currently used as office space for a local roofing company (lower level) and the upper level is separately leased for $1050 per month. Located within historic Old SW. Upgrades include roof, electrical system and plumbing. A fully functional kitchen for live/work space. Zoned MX so it may be used for a primary residence. Seller will lease back lower level for up to two years.

