3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,900

3 bedroom two-story home in convenient Southwest Roanoke location. Recently installed HVAC. Replacement windows throughout. Newer Roof. Fenced in yard with quaint patio and large detached workshop/storage shed. The cozy living room has two ceiling fans, a gas log fireplace and access to an attached screened-in porch. The formal dining room has a custom built in corner cabinet and a bay window that overlooks the large level lot. Hardwood floors throughout. The unfinished lower level offers loads of storage space.