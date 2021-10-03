3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950

Classic Brick home in a classic neighborhood! This beautifully updated home steals the show with a full kitchen remodel, updated bathrooms, large Master Suite Addition on the Entry and a 900+ square foot Great Room Upstairs which has been recently remodeled to include a new mini-split heating and cooling unit. The entry boasts three bedrooms or use one as an office for working from home. The upstairs Great Room would make a phenomenal and Huge Bedroom.