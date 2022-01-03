3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950

Mechanics Dream! Welcome to 3757 Rutrough Rd, Nestled on just over two acres in Roanoke County. This move-in ready, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers numerous recent updates. Refinished hardwood will be found throughout the majority of the entry level. Enjoy a new kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances. Additional features include: 995 Sq-Ft Detached Garage, carport, new roof, new HVAC, new floor coverings, and fresh interior paint.