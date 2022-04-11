 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950

You're not going to want to miss this beautifully maintained North County home with desirable Roanoke County schools! Located on a quiet, dead-end street, this home has many updates! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and island, SS appliances, open concept, new flooring, partially finished basement with wood fireplace. Sump pump and radon system in place.

