3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $243,950

Welcome to 2838 Embassy Drive! Well maintained three level split in Roanoke County shows great with hardwood floors, crown molding in dining room and living room. Completely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous cabinets with under cabinet lighting and soft-close drawers. Three bedrooms upstairs with updated bath. Comfortable family room on lower level with full bath. Laundry and utility room walks out to fenced in area. Concrete patio and well maintained yard, perfect for your family and friends to enjoy!

