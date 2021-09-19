3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $244,900

Beautifully renovated and ready to move in! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood. Updated kitchen including new appliances and butcher block counter tops. Completely renovated bathroom, beautiful hardwoods, and plenty of storage. The upper level includes an additional room that would be an ideal bedroom or even a home office. A full basement adds even more to love about this home.New plumbing, updated electrical, newer windows and a fenced back yard that would be perfect for entertaining and gardening! So many updates, that you need to see them all for yourself.For full set of pictures, please view the virtual tour!