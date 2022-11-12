3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $244,900

Located on a Beautiful Maple Tree-line Street with Sidewalks for Strolling. Custom-Built in 2018 Offering One-Level Living with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Glowing Hardwoods throughout Living Areas and Tiled Flooring in Bathrooms. Great Room features a gas fireplace, cathedral ceiling with large atrium window over front door allowing in plenty of sunshine. Kitchen has high-end cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar area and 2018 appliances. Primary Bath has soaking tub, separate shower, a double vanity, and walk-in closet. Plenty of storage in crawl space and attic. Home also features a rocking chair covered front porch overlooking a beautiful tree-lined street. New storage shed and new fenced yard for kiddos or pets. This one will not last long so get your buyers inside today