3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

Raleigh Court is calling! This beautiful, brick 2 story home sits directly across the street from Raleigh Court Park and is a stones throw to Grandin Village (Pop's Ice Cream, Grandin Theater, Little Green Hive Coffee, restaurants, shopping). Its deep, private backyard features a screened patio with electric for spending your evenings enjoying nature under the stars. Classic black and white tiled bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace with original surround and side porch for sipping coffee and enjoying the park.