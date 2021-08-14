 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

Enjoy new construction with this charming 2 story in a quaint, sidewalk lined, underground utility neighborhood. This corner lot gives extra yard space, a concrete driveway, a rocking chair covered front porch, and a concrete back patio. Inside you'll find craftsman style touches via doors and windows, stainless steel applainces, granite counter tops, laundry on the main level, and ProCore Plus Waterproof flooring.

