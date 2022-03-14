3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

2 lots totaling 2.2 acres. Tremendous potential with this unique craftsman style ranch. 3 bedrooms/3 baths . Open kitchen. Rear addition containing great room/dining area. Walk up attic for storage or hobbies. Lower level canning kitchen and bonus space. Several outbuildings offer unlimited possibilities.( One bldg ideal for home based business. contains about 500 sq ft and half bath). House is on 1.2 acre lot, and the separate 1 acre lot behind it conveys as package deal. Property sold ''as-is,'' but inspections are welcome. Laundry available on main level or basement. House is set up for ADT system. Seller would prefer 45 - 60 day closing to conduct sale.