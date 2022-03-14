 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

2 lots totaling 2.2 acres. Tremendous potential with this unique craftsman style ranch. 3 bedrooms/3 baths . Open kitchen. Rear addition containing great room/dining area. Walk up attic for storage or hobbies. Lower level canning kitchen and bonus space. Several outbuildings offer unlimited possibilities.( One bldg ideal for home based business. contains about 500 sq ft and half bath). House is on 1.2 acre lot, and the separate 1 acre lot behind it conveys as package deal. Property sold ''as-is,'' but inspections are welcome. Laundry available on main level or basement. House is set up for ADT system. Seller would prefer 45 - 60 day closing to conduct sale.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

The new organization is pursing the law licenses of attorneys who helped former President Donald Trump propagate the fiction that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Oddly, at this time they not going after Del. Wren Williams, who has claimed he served as “President Donald J. Trump’s Deputy Legal Counsel in Wisconsin.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert