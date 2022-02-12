3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

THIS ONE IS TRULY MOVE-IN READY!! Built in 2018, This adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch boasts an open concept Main Living Area with Hardwood floors. A neutral color pallet throughout the home will make it easy to move right in and start making memories! Filly Fenced flat backyard with NEW firepit/ patio area offer the perfect spot for entertaining. Partially finished basement allows for a bonus living space/play room/media room with a large closet for storage, and the unfinished portion offers tons of storage space or endless possibilities to expand!!