3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

Cozy brick ranch home on a large corner lot located in the Greater Raleigh Court area. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in close proximity to schools and parks. Hardwood floors, large family room, and a partially finished basement with plenty of bonus space and room to add additional finished space. The attached car port has been utilized as a sunroom/storage. A/C, RADON, and furnace 2016, and new roof in 2020.