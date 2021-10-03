Move in ready patio home in a private setting yet convenient to interstate. Open floor plan for one level living. Private deck with mountain views. Gas log fireplace in great room. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bath recently updated with a handicap accessible shower. HUGE basement with built in cabinets that can be expanded for additional living area or lots of storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $255,000
