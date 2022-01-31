3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $259,950

Great curb appeal with this brick, maintenance free 3 bedroom 2 bath home. There is easy access into this one level living in addition to the double garage underneath, with loads of parking for those family gatherings. This ranch home makes everyday living a bit easier - even the laundry is on the main level (hookups still available in the basement). The main bath is handicap accessible should that be a need. The walkout basement already roughed in for a full bathroom, is ready for you to ''make it your own'' - storage, office, family room, etc. Spring is coming...perfect time for rocking on the front porch & enjoying all the flowers that have been planted. Great house in north county - convenient to everything!