3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $259,950

Pictures are of a SIMILAR built home. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is being built on a peaceful dead end road and it will feature a stamped concrete rocking chair porch with some stone gracing the bottom portion of the front columns. Upon walking into the open floor concept living room you will see the the floors adorned by LVP for a high end look and easy maintenance. The open kitchen will feature a stainless steel appliance suite to include a smooth top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built in microwave. The kitchen also features a garbage disposal, custom granite countertop, LVT flooring in the 2.5 bathrooms and kitchen . All bedrooms will feature a plush carpeting. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and an en-suite bathroom.