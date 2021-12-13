 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $260,000

Welcome to this maintenance free, two-story home located in the Sugar Loaf Highlands neighborhood! This property location is also eligible for USDA 100% financing!!! The uniquely crafted home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Enjoy the sunset, sunrise, and beautiful mountain views from the dining room, deck, and/or walk-out basement. The unfinished, full walk-out basement contains potential for additional finished square footage or storage. Restaurants, shopping, Keagy Village, the Roanoke Country Club, Tanglewood Mall, and more are just minutes away!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert