Welcome to this maintenance free, two-story home located in the Sugar Loaf Highlands neighborhood! This property location is also eligible for USDA 100% financing!!! The uniquely crafted home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Enjoy the sunset, sunrise, and beautiful mountain views from the dining room, deck, and/or walk-out basement. The unfinished, full walk-out basement contains potential for additional finished square footage or storage. Restaurants, shopping, Keagy Village, the Roanoke Country Club, Tanglewood Mall, and more are just minutes away!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $260,000
