3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $264,950

This SW County Ranch has been exquisitely updated and is ready to simply move right in featuring a brand new kitchen with beautiful counter tops, cabinets, backsplash, gleaming hardwoods, fresh paint, a new water heater, updated plumbing, a new HVAC & ductwork, in 2021 a brand new roof was installed with a new rear entry door and a gorgeous bath renovation! All new replacement windows and the basement is climate controlled with plumbing to easily add another bathroom and more living space. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Possession and keys will be granted at recording.

