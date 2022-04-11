3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $265,000

This 3 bedroom home features 3 full bathrooms with the master bedroom featuring an on-suite. Seller's currently use the family room as a 4th bedroom. There is also a bonus room that is currently being used as an office. Nice sized flat back yard with privacy fencing, entertainment deck, patio below and a fire pit for relaxing. Hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen suite features- refrigerator, smooth top stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Central AC about 4 years old, Windows about 4 years old, kitchen countertop and sink 2 years old, hot water heater 2 years old.