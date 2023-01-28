 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $265,000

  • Updated
New Construction! This one-level home is currently under construction and will offer three bedrooms and two full baths with a comfortable open floor plan. The kitchen will have top-end stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. High-quality flooring throughout the home, with durable ceramic tile in the bathrooms. What a great place to come home to! Brand new, worry-free, easy living at its best.

