3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,950

Wonderful home located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Summerfield Subdivision. Quiet neighborhood with convenient location. Updates including new air conditioner and hot water heater. Master Bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Florida room off the kitchen with steps to the back yard. 30 year roof installed in 2014. Generator hook up in garage. ADT security system, refrigerator in garage and outdoor shed all being left.