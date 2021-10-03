3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,999

I'm referring to this one as ''The Secret Garden''. Enter the Front Door through a Cul De Sac Street in the City and Exit the Back Door into the Most Tranquil and Relaxing Outdoor Space. Maintenance Free Living with Brick & Vinyl Exterior, Trex Decking, & a Concrete Driveway. Inside Enjoy your Split Bedroom/Open Floor-plan Featuring Bamboo Flooring, Casablanca Fans, Modern Light Fixtures, & New LVT in the Bathrooms. Master En Suite features Cathedral Ceiling, & Double Closets. Tons of Storage in the Over-Insulated, Thermostat Controlled, Floored Attic with Pull Down Stairs. Tons of Options for the Finished Lower Level. More Bamboo Flooring and a Room Plumbed for a 3rd Bath. Garage was used as a Wood Working Shop and has 220 Outlet. Beautiful Landscaping Everywhere Including Wired Lights,