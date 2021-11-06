Built in 2020, this gorgeous home has been meticulously maintained! The property is located on a cul-de-sac and features include a stamped concrete front porch, newly stained rear deck, and a large kitchen w/custom granite and Frigidaire Gallery Kitchen Suite (all stainless appliances) still under warranty. The large open living level boasts wood flooring, marble tile, and laundry room with washer & dryer that convey. Upper level has a master suite with two additional spacious bedrooms. All bathrooms have custom granite. New concrete stairs from front porch to road added by current owners. This home has it all. Home being sold As-Is - only a year old!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $275,000
