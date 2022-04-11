 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $275,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $275,950

Come sit on your back patio and enjoy all the comforts of one level living in this beautifully maintained home. Three bedroom/two bathroom ranch home located on a cul-de-sac has all the bells and whistles! Roof (2019), newer upgraded appliances, hot water heater (2019), A/C (2019), rear patio (2020), whole house surge protector (EMP Shield 2021), just to list a few of the many improvements! Two car garage, Florida room, and a rocking chair front porch complete this charming home just waiting for a new owner!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert