3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $275,950

Come sit on your back patio and enjoy all the comforts of one level living in this beautifully maintained home. Three bedroom/two bathroom ranch home located on a cul-de-sac has all the bells and whistles! Roof (2019), newer upgraded appliances, hot water heater (2019), A/C (2019), rear patio (2020), whole house surge protector (EMP Shield 2021), just to list a few of the many improvements! Two car garage, Florida room, and a rocking chair front porch complete this charming home just waiting for a new owner!