This brand new home rests on a little over half acre corner lot adjacent to the historic Huntington Mansion. Tray ceilings enhance the living room and master bedroom. The master ensuite boasts of a large walk-in closet and private bath. Granite countertops. Taxes estimated on new construction. Estimated completion the end of May. Listing Agents have an interest in Ellis Family Construction, LLC. Call Carol Ellis 540-580-5190 for showing instructions.