3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $287,500

Great Home in short walking distance to Grandin area, Roanoke Greenway, and Wasena Park. This home features 3 bed and 3 renovated baths, New plumbing, new HVAC, new electric work, hardwood floors, marble countertops in kitchen. Enjoy street parking or use detached garage perfect for large SUV.

