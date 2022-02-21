3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,950

Sweet Home!!! Nicely decorated with a Light Bright Interior!!! SS Appliances Convey, Cathedral Ceiling in the Great Room, Split Bedroom Design, Roomy Master Suite, Lower Level Features a Family Room with Gas Log Fireplace & Half Bath & Laundry Room, Luxury Vinyl Throughout, Large 2 Car Garage, Quiet Street, Home backs up to the Lick Run Greenway with Walking Trails and Exercise Stations, Close to a Big Wonderful Playground and Park where residents of the area have Picnics and Family Parties, Close to area Amenities.