3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $294,950

Brick ranch on a cul-de-sac lot with upgrades at every turn. New flooring throughout, freshly painted, updated bathrooms, newly added rooms in basement, two fireplaces, new appliances, screened porch, generator hookup in basement, maturely landscaped and configured for the growing family. Get inside. Great convenient location and walking distance to Read Mountain Middle School.

