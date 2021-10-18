 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

Delightful Entry Living in a most convenient location. Well maintained home providing Entry Master Bedroom with large Ensuite Bath, another Bedroom, Hall Bath, Laundry, spacious Great RM that opens to the Dining Area & leads to an Eat-In-Kitchen. An absolutely wonderful Screened Porch is accessed from the EIK. Lovely Hardwoods throughout Entry except for Baths & carpeted Bedrooms. Upstairs features a 3rd Bedroom, Office, Hall Bath & Storage. New Roof (2021).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert