3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

Everything remodeled! Totally open floor plan, gorgeous new hardwood floors. Beautiful white kitchen with High quality kitchen appliances. Gas Range/Oven. Washer & Dryer included. Replacement windows. Yard mowing paid for by Seller for the remainder of 2021. New 220 Electrical box being added by 9/20/21 4th Bedroom/Office located on Entry level.

