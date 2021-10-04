3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

Welcome home to this beautiful well maintained immaculate ranch style home with full finished basement home in the ''Secret Garden'' of Northwest City. Walk inside to a welcoming foyer to the main living area, you'll be greeted by a spacious floor plan with a living room, open kitchen and dining area. The entry level features a master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. From your living room you walk out to your enclosed sunroom and enjoy the beautiful views. The oversized patio ideal for entertaining friends/family, you'll notice the beautiful huge yard that is meticulously maintained and landscaped. Speaking of space, the lower lever is completely finished and has a murphy bed for the unexpected guests that may show up by surprise and much more !!!