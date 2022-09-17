3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is being built on a peaceful dead end road and it will feature a rocking chair porch with some stone gracing it. Upon walking into the open floor concept living room you will see the the floors adorned by LVP for a high end look and easy maintenance. The open kitchen will feature a stainless steel appliance suite to include a smooth top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built in microwave. The kitchen also features a garbage disposal, custom granite countertop, LVT flooring in the 2.5 bathrooms and kitchen . All bedrooms will feature a plush tan carpeting. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with en-suite bathroom. This home will have tan siding and tan color scheme. Picture is a footprint- variation will depend on elevation.