 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is being built on a peaceful dead end road and it will feature a rocking chair porch with some stone gracing it. Upon walking into the open floor concept living room you will see the the floors adorned by LVP for a high end look and easy maintenance. The open kitchen will feature a stainless steel appliance suite to include a smooth top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and built in microwave. The kitchen also features a garbage disposal, custom granite countertop, LVT flooring in the 2.5 bathrooms and kitchen . All bedrooms will feature a plush tan carpeting. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with en-suite bathroom. This home will have tan siding and tan color scheme. Picture is a footprint- variation will depend on elevation.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert