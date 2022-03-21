Spacious Brick Ranch, a mile from Prestigious, Hollins College! Enjoy your morning coffee on New, Covered Rear Deck/Porch or Snuggled on the Couch in front of one of the two Gas Log Fireplaces. Radon System, Updated Kitchen and Baths. All Appliances including Washer and Dryer, Garbage Disposal. Wired for Whole House Generator. Ring Doorbell ($60 a year)/Simple Safe ($28 a mo.) available. Fenced area for furry pal and storage shed. One Year, Americas Preferred Home Warranty included w/ acceptable Offer. Leased propane tank from Suburban Propane. Gas Log Fireplace and a Window AC used in finished basement. SHOWING HOURS: Sunday, 3/20, 10 to 4 ONLY! Monday, 10-4 ONLY! Tuesday on - By Appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,950
