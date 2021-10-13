 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,950

Located in Windsor Hills Neighborhood; Lots of house for the money. Situated on .85 acre lot. Convenient location. Brand New Roof; Brick Ranch Formal Living Room, Formal Diving Room, Country kitchen with ''see thru fireplace'', First Floor Family Room with fireplace & gas logs, bookshelves, large master suite, private bath, Screen porch with hot tub off from master suite plus deck. Lower level offers great area for entertaining. 3rd bedroom, office, Den with Fireplace with insert, plus ''bonus'' room ideal for pool table, exercise room. Laundry area, large garage under with additional storage area, Total 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Covered front porch, Hardwood Floors, Some Tilt in Windows , 2 brick Fireplaces, lots of Bookshelves! Brick & Vinyl Exterior, Freshly painted

