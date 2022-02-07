3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,995

Great Home in Cul-de-Sac in the Coveted Branderwood neighborhood. Low traffic location great for kids to ride their bikes and play.. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Walking distance to community pool and tennis court. All updated with new bathrooms and new paint throughout. Nice screened-in porch leading to great backyard all fenced in. Fire Pit and wood playground stays. HVAC and Water heater all recently updated. This home will not last. Bring us your offers.