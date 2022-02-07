 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,995

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,995

Great Home in Cul-de-Sac in the Coveted Branderwood neighborhood. Low traffic location great for kids to ride their bikes and play.. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Walking distance to community pool and tennis court. All updated with new bathrooms and new paint throughout. Nice screened-in porch leading to great backyard all fenced in. Fire Pit and wood playground stays. HVAC and Water heater all recently updated. This home will not last. Bring us your offers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert