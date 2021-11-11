Priced under assessment!! INVESTORS, HOUSE FLIPPERS, HANDYMEN this one is for you! Seller is looking at all reasonable offers! Please be careful entering the back porch!All offers will be reviewed on Thursday at 12pm
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $30,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal authorities say drug-addicted women were encouraged to live in the motels and work as prostitutes.
Battered and bruised Virginia Tech football team falls to Boston College
A Montgomery County Electoral Board member said Friday that human errors were made during the relaying of early votes.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The 2021 Hokies have been through the stages. Hope, disappointment, determination, heartbreak, frustration.
How much did Nike charge Virginia Tech for the 1999 Vick throwback jerseys?
- Updated
There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.
- Updated
US President Joe Biden reportedly shocked Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall by loudly farting during a reception at the UN Climate Change Conference.
A dust-up over seating was at the heart of a bar confrontation that escalated into a shooting last year, according to details shared in court.
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
The problem has always been to identity the time frame when an elderly's person judgment has been so effected by the aging process that firearm possession must be restricted.