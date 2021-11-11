 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $30,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $30,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $30,000

Priced under assessment!! INVESTORS, HOUSE FLIPPERS, HANDYMEN this one is for you! Seller is looking at all reasonable offers! Please be careful entering the back porch!All offers will be reviewed on Thursday at 12pm

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert