 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $309,900

Welcome to Raleigh Court! This Wonderful 2 Story home offers 3br/1.5ba And over 30K in recent updates. Newly installed hardwood floors throughout the entry level and stairs, New carpet for bedrooms, New paint throughout most of the home, and a Newly Remodeled Kitchen that offers New granite countertops, New cabinets with the soft close feature, and all New stainless steel appliances. Do Not Miss this Opportunity to own a Wonderful Home. Relax by the natural wood burning fireplace during the colder months as you enjoy your favorite indoor activities. Enjoy the large deck for grilling and entertaining family/friends. And don't forget the screened-in side porch when you just want to sit outside free from flying bugs. NOTE: The Grandin Village is a 15-20 min walk or its less than a 5 min drive

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert