One level living at it's finest, great natural light, open floor plan, with large master & laundry all on the first floor. This home has tons of updates, including the kitchen, bathrooms & refinished hardwood floors in September 2021. New appliances added 2018. Moving downstairs you'll notice a large open living space with high ceilings complete with fireplace, wet bar, half bath and TONS of storage space in the unfinished portion. Exiting the lower level is a serene patio area with mature trees and shrubs providing a peaceful atmosphere. Very convenient to just about everything in a great neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $314,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
As of Wednesday, the health department identified 44 cases with at least 26 hospitalizations and one death in the hepatitis A outbreak at three Famous Anthony’s locations in the Roanoke Valley.
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield addresses fan base’s growing frustration with the team.
Some have improvised dwellings with rugs, furniture and potted plants.
Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.
The Oregon company announced that it would be closing its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at the end of the year.
A federal judge put pointed questions Tuesday to an insurance company that has not paid a claim filed by Carilion Clinic, which says it lost m…
- Updated
As Syracuse celebrated the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go, fans chanted "Fire Fuente."
Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss
A "Jeopardy!" answer/question about a famous saying sent me searching.