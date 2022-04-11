 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $315,000

Completely renovated colonial in desirable location. Updated kitchen with new stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Screened-in porch with ceiling fan overlooking the immaculate fenced-in yard with stamped concrete patio, custom stone outdoor kitchen, & fire pit. New HVAC. Spacious living room with masonry fireplace and new custom built-ins. Replacement windows. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Formal dining room with built-in cabinet. Newly finished lower level offers a mud room & a family room/gym. Walk-up attic with recently blown insulation. The electric gate leads to a nice two car garage with updated electricity. Gorgeous level lot on tree lined street.

