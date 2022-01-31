 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $319,950

Updated Contemporary Style Home with Phenomenal Views and Floor Plan! 3 bedrooms, 2 additional rooms you can use for whatever fits your needs, 3 full baths, open living room/kitchen combo with large island, updated appliances and corner fireplace! The basement level offers a large multifunctional room with a 2nd corner fireplace! Don't forget to check out the rooftop, perfect for entertaining with beautiful unobstructed mountain views! Home is also situated on a large lot just shy of a full acre. Septic system is only 2 years old. The pictures speak for themselves! Now, It's time to come home!

