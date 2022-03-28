3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950

A beautiful home in an incredible neighborhood awaits you in this gorgeous contemporary! Call your friends over & take a dip in the gated community pool that sits right next to the community park & tennis court. So much to fall in love with here including the kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Back yard area is partially private & has a fountain and beautiful landscaping. Hot tub conveys to the new owners & is in a private setting. Floor plan is ideal with the master BR on the left side of the home & the other 2 on the right side. Large family room downstairs with a kitchenette. 3 full baths including a tastefully updated master! Large deck on the rear is perfect for inviting your friends over for beverages to see your new home!