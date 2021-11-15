OFFER VERBALLY ACCEPTED. Meticulously maintained & updated 1 level living home. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full updated bathrooms, new flooring, interior freshly painted, kitchen updated & opened up so kitchen/living area is very bright & spacious! Large owner's suite w/updated bathroom & spacious walk-in closet. The patio area was recently enlarged to include a much larger outdoor living area, part of which is under roof, & is a great area to enjoy time with family & friends, while enjoying the views of the mountains & enjoying the level backyard. There is also a 2-car attached garage w/pull-down storage over the garage area. Home is conveniently located, close to grocery shopping, doctors, and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950
